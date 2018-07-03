Community helps family to renovate home after fatal fire Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A house fire in Harrisburg took the life of 67-year-old Jacqueline Black last month.

Investigators say Black helped her three great-grandchildren escape from a second-story window, but

she was not able to save herself from the fire June 16.

Neighbors say everyone was welcome in the home in the 300 block of Emerald Street. If someone needed something, they said Black would give it to them if she had it.

Black's cousin, Lisa Burhannan, says Black and her husband lived in the home for nearly five decades. She says the goal is to get the home renovated so Black's husband can move back in.

"We are told that the structure of the house is strong, but the insurance will only cover a portion of the costs," Burhannan said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up, and PNC Bank is taking donations in the name of Antionette Black. For more information, visit www.gofundme.com/help-renovate-home.