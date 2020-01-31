Community leaders address violence uptick in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Three shootings have rocked the city of Harrisburg in just 24 hours, including one that resulted in the death of 21-year-old Jason Hill, John Harris High’s 2016 Homecoming King.

So far no arrests have been made, and police and city officials declined to speak about the issues on Thursday night, but community leaders are lending their voices.

“This is a war. This is no longer just, you know, some violence going on,” said Barry Coleman, re-entry outreach specialist, It’s About Change.

Violent ends often begin with misguided beginnings.

“When they become teenagers, a lot of them go to the streets looking for hope to find out it’s hopeless,” Coleman said.

Coleman knows what it’s like to feel hopeless. He spent 14 years in and out of prison until he decided to change.

“They can’t tell me I don’t know, because I’ve been there. I’ve sat there,” Coleman said.

He was once the problem, now he is the solution, and he’s not fighting alone.

“Before we even look outside for anyone else to help us, we have to do that ourselves,” said Lamont Jones, vice president of Breaking the Chainz and mentor coordinator, Sound Community Solutions.

Helping can be as easy as a conversation.

“Just let them know that you care. I think that’s important because it seems like our children think we failed at something — that we don’t care,” Jones said.

“A lot of our children are not being loved. Some kids, you tell them you love them — they’ve never heard it before,” Coleman said.

It also means real-life, physical solutions. Jones said the community needs more rec centers, more options away from the streets, but that’s only going to happen if Harrisburg demands it.

“It’s only right, and it is our right that we give back to those children and give them an opportunity to be better than we were,” Jones said.

Allowing them to be better doesn’t always mean being their best friend. They said if you love our youth, do whatever it takes.

“I’m a prime example of that because I turned my son in because I love him. I’d rather see him in a paddy wagon than a hearse,” Coleman said.

Both men acknowledge the culture of fear of talking to the police is real and can be daunting, but that fear can only be alleviated by hope.

“I mean, if it stays like this, the average 18-25 year old child will be gone,” Coleman said.