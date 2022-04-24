HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — People from around the Midstate gathered in Harrisburg to discuss an important part of history. It is an annual event remembering The Holocaust.

Members of the Jewish community observed Holocaust Memorial Day at the Holocaust monument on Front and Sayford Streets in Harrisburg on Sunday, April 24.

Participants read essays and organizers reminded all in attendance victims were stripped of their names, and were tattooed with numbers. Event organizer Jenna Rappaport said it is important to never forget so history will not repeat itself.

“You have two national holidays. You have the one we are celebrating today and the one we celebrated earlier. It is so important to remember and keep talking about it so we learn the lessons,” Rappaport said.

The Holocaust memorial on front street, which was built in the Mid ’90s has words of encouragement from Holocaust survivors.