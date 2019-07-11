Community members remember 27-year-old killed in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting. The Dauphin County coroner says 27-year-old Jerron Lewis was killed in Allison Hill Wednesday night.

Coroner Graham Hetrick says the Harrisburg man was shot multiple times and died within minutes.

Police say the shooting happened on Zarker Street at around 10:45 p.m. Investigators were at the scene until about 2:30 a.m.

“It is sad,” said Thomas Penn, who has lived in Allison Hill his whole life. “It’s a shame.”

Officers towed away a small four-door green car.

“Record everything, document and then certain things are sent off to criminalists and toxicologists for study,” Hetrick said. “If you look at these shootings, it’s not the gun that’s the problem. It’s the activities of the individuals that cause this to happen, and I think that’s the bigger conversation that we have to have.”

There were 20 homicides in Dauphin County last year. Seventy percent were shootings.

In this case, the coroner says he can’t release details, but he does believe drugs were involved.

“It’s very seldom that we have a shooting that drugs are not involved, either in the sell or purchase of them or taking them and changing somebody’s consciousness,” Hetrick said.

“The community is what you make of it,” Penn said. “We’re all here together. We work together.”

Penn says he still feels safe in his neighborhood.

“This is our safe haven: the Joshua Group, and I’m comfortable, as comfortable as it can be,” said Penn. “We’re in the middle of it all but outside of it all.”

There are still many unanswered questions.

ABC27 reached out to Harrisburg police multiple times for an interview Thursday but has not yet heard back.