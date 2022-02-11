Community mourns death of couple in Harrisburg double murder

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friends and family are grieving the loss of two Harrisburg residents brutally murdered Wednesday. An inmate recently released from jail allegedly killed the couple and seriously injured three others, including two children.

Friends and former classmates of Meredith Greene and Tyler Thames, the two killed, said the couple was fun to be around, kind, selfless and devoted to their family.

“She will truly be missed,” Greene’s friend Aminah Carter. “I couldn’t even move for a moment, and I just broke down in tears.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Carter said she met Greene acting in a play. Greene was active in the Harrisburg theater community, and Carter said she was not only a talented actress but a kind person.

“She knew how to light up a room when she came in the room,” Carter said.

She also said Greene was like this both off-stage and on-stage.

“She just brought her character to life, and that’s what she was, she was all about life and living,” Carter said.

Carter said she did not know Thames very well, but she remembered how focused Greene was on her family.

“I know they were really in love, she talked about him often,” Carter said of Greene and Thames. “She was such a great mother. There were times when she had to bring the girls to rehearsal with us, and they were so well-behaved.”

Former classmates of Greene are also mourning the death of their friend.

“Just a ball of light, light energy, she was good. She touched pretty much everybody she came across,” former classmate Joshua Selvey said.

Selvey went to Capital Area School of the Arts alongside Greene. He said without Greene’s encouragement, he does not think he would be as successful as a performer.

“We’re kind of like a big family, so I know this has hit a lot of us very hard,” he said.

Selvey said the way the community has stepped up to support the family has been a comfort. A GoFundMe to raise money for the couple’s two daughters has raised over $41,000 so far. Another fundraiser for funeral expenses has raised over $1,000 in less than 24 hours.

“It keeps my hope alive, just for humanity,” Selvey said.

Another community members remembered Greene as a child. Linda Cammack’s daughter went to school and played in the band with Greene.

“”She was a little itty bitty thing, but in high school, she played the tuba. I’m like how is she going to carry that big tuba, but she did it,” Cammack said.

Cammack said Greene always had this “go-getter” attitude, especially when it came to her family.

“Between she and her mother, they always had some type of princess party for the two girls,” she said.

People said it feels surreal to know their friend is gone.

“I was just so proud of her, so proud of her, and I will miss her,” Cammack said.

Friends held a small vigil Friday afternoon for the couple at the Harrisburg home where the homicide happened. They shared stories and memories about the couple, saying Greene and Thames were just fun to be around.