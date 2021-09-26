Community plays kickball in Harrisburg to raise awareness for domestic violence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The community squared off in a friendly game of kickball — all for a good cause, in order to keep the memory of Tarina Fields-Price alive.

“Mostly everyone that’s out here she’s known, been friends with, went to school with or family with,” Angel Fox, founder of Tears for Tarina said.

Tarina was a victim of domestic violence and today they remembered her as she was.

“An amazing inspiration in the community, a mentor, a coach, a mother, a teacher, a daughter so keeping her legacy alive is definitely important as well as bringing awareness to our community,” Fox said.

For Fox, that has become a calling, making victims aware of their options, especially with domestic violence going unrecorded due to the Covid-19.

“Because of the pandemic domestic violence has been on the rise a lot of organizations weren’t able to provide the services that they would provide so a lot of things went unreported,” Tiffiney Hall, a domestic violence survivor and founder of PosiTiff, a domestic violence awareness initiative, said.

It’s the reason why Tears for Tarina was created — to help women like Tiffiney Hall who experienced domestic violence first-hand.

“At the time I didn’t get what I needed so in turn I found organizations that support what I felt that I needed as a survivor,” Hall said.

For now, this is some advice for people that might be going through something similar.

“Speak up, get up, fight back, get help, get out,” Fox said.

October kicks off Domestic Violence Awareness Month. One in four women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime, but it doesn’t have to be that way. The most important thing is to report it and reach out to organizations like Tears For Tarina – Home | Facebook if you are a victim of domestic violence and need help creating a safety plan or finding safety.