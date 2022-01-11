Community resource center opens, offers a variety of services

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Breaking the Chainz Community Resource Center recently opened on 6th Street in Uptown Harrisburg. Dr. Kevin Dolphin says it was a dream come true.

“I brought a lot of destruction to the city and the region when I was younger,” Dolphin said. “I feel it is my duty to give back.”

Dolphin says they will provide a variety of free services including reentry for assistance for ex-offenders, job training and placement, and help for battered women and their children.

According to Dolphin, if they can’t provide help directly, they will refer people to places and individuals that can. Some direct counseling services may require a small fee for people who don’t have insurance.

The Breaking the Chainz Community Resource Center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. during the month of January. For more information visit their website by clicking here.