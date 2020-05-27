CommunityAid to reopen Harrisburg retail store Friday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — CommunityAid will reopen its Harrisburg retail store to serve shoppers and support hundreds of non-profits beginning, Friday, May 29.

“Each of our shoppers and team members are our family,” said CommunityAid’s CEO Steve Sullivan. “We couldn’t be more excited to reopen the doors and welcome them all back home.”



CommunityAid’s retail stores and donation centers closed in compliance with Governor Tom Wolf’s non-essential business closure order on March 16th, 2020.

Over the past month, CommunityAid has reopened its retail stores in Hanover, Mechanicsburg, Selinsgrove, and York.

“With every store we are able to reopen, we are able to better serve our more than 700 local nonprofit churches, charities, and first responders who rely on CommunityAid for financial support.” Sullivan added.

Swatara Township Board of Commissioners President Tom Connolly said “Swatara Township is happy to see CommunityAid will open its Lewis Road location Friday morning. We look forward to our continuing partnership serving so many in need.”

Reopening also allows CommunityAid to get their more than 400 full-and-part-time team members back to work.

CommunityAid is implementing COVID-19 mitigation policies, in accordance with CDC guidelines to help keep everyone who visits healthy and safe. Visitors and team members are required to wear a face mask while inside the store and the number of customers in the store at once will be limited.

All CommunityAid Drive-Up Donation Centers are now open for self-serve, no-contact drop-offs. Collection bins are placed outside each store’s donation doors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday

CommunityAid’s retail store in Lancaster (East Hempfield Township) remains closed in keeping with Governor Wolf’s order. An announcement is expected soon regarding its reopening date.

The stores are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. All CommunityAid stores and donation centers are closed on Sundays.

Top Stories:

Fay’s County Kitchen in Carlisle opened for dine-in service

In yellow? CDC guidelines for resuming activities

Carlisle PD to honor corporal’s death Friday