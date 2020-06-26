Complaints over communication, COVID-19 protocols at Dauphin County Prison

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Over the last few weeks, numerous complaints about the Dauphin County Prison have been sent in to the ABC27 newsroom.

Many have said their calls to staff or supervisors are never returned, while others are questioning COVID-19 protocols.

“It’s just the run-around, it’s seriously just a run around — you cannot get no answers whatsoever,” said an exasperated Holly Bair, who wants answers regarding her husband and his cellmate.

So far, she hasn’t gotten them.

“[Receptionist] transferred me to an answering service that she says was her supervisor – that was two days ago, still no phone call back,” Bair said, going on to explain a pattern of being transferred from person to person without ever having the ‘right person’.

Bair claims her husband’s cellmate was placed there without any testing or quarantine period – her husband relayed this information to her, she says, from his tablet which he’s permitted to have. He did undergo a 14-day quarantine, so she wants to know why a reportedly untested person is being paired up with someone who has.

“It should be across the board for everybody, needs to be quarantined for the 14 days…that’s standard,” Bair said. “Think if it was one of your loved ones in there, wouldn’t you want all of the standard procedures that’s supposed to be happening with COVID to take place? The gentleman that is in his room stated he was put off the streets right into his room without testing him for COVID, without quarantining him. They need to be in a room by themselves for the 14-day quarantine and be tested and then they can be put out with the rest of the people. Now you have to worry about ‘is that going through the venting systems, is that going to reach your family, is that going to affect whether or not you see your loved one later on?'”

Bair also claims her husband has been wearing the same face mask since June 9, despite prison officials saying new masks are available/provided to inmates.

“It doesn’t matter what they’re in there for, they’re still people and they’re still our loved ones,” Bair said.

County officials dispute Bair’s claims, saying new commitments are placed in quarantine for at least 14 days and are tested. During this process, they are housed with other inmates. A prison spokeswoman said, “It would be impossible to have one cell for every inmate.”

In addition, Dept. of Corrections Director Brian Clark said the prison is “…taking temperatures of anyone who enters the facility, suspending in-person visitation — providing personal protective equipment to staff and inmates, suspending inmate transfers, and stepping up cleaning procedures.”

Dominique Hariston wishes communication, was stepped up.

“We’re wondering still why haven’t he called home yet, we haven’t heard from him in weeks it’s been almost three weeks,” she said.

Her brother is at Dauphin County Prison, and she has placed numerous calls asking why his calls have stopped. So far — nothing.

It’s also unclear if her brother has COVID-19 or not.

“All we wanna know is how he’s doing, we cant see him, we can’t go out there to visit or anything,” Hariston said. “We know they can’t just release him, we’re not asking for that, we’re just asking that you let him call home again let him video call us so we can see him. I’m his sister, he has a mother, he has a father, he has people out here that are worried and that’s it — we just need to know, we wanna see and talk to him.”

Officials say that every call made to prison was responded to by the prison’s Community Advisory Committee.

Round two of facility-wide testing for inmates and employees will start soon.

MORE INFORMATION

The prison began implementing a pandemic plan in March, which included having the temperature being taken for anyone who entered the facility, suspended in-person visitation, and offered free video visitation. The plan also included personal protective equipment for inmates and staff and increased cleaning procedures to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations.

Officials say the first cases of coronavirus detected at the prison were in May, around the same time the Prison Board was looking to test all inmates and employees proactively to help mitigate spread. Currently, there are 27 inmates and 10 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Although no visitors are permitted at the prison until further notice, inmates have the opportunity to connect with loved ones over video visitation or by phone so they can keep in contact.

All new inmates are sent into ‘classification units’, which are used for quarantining with other inmates for a minimum of 14 days. Those same inmates are also tested for antibodies and then coronavirus if no antibodies are detected.

If someone tests positive, they are sent to an isolation unit for 21 days, while anyone who had been in close proximity with that person is placed in a quarantine unit.

Officials say that most people are able to leave quarantine after 14 days, but if someone on that housing unit tests positive and is moved to isolation, the 14-day quarantine period starts over for the entire unit, as they have had contact with a positive case.

