Concerned parents weighing options for school as mask mandate remains

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As more school districts outline fall plans, many parents are struggling with the decision to send their kids to school or start virtually.

It’s especially challenging with a mask mandate and students with special needs.

Some schools are planning to have students back in classrooms full time, while others only a few days a week. The issue of mandatory masks is having some parents think twice about whether their child goes back.

“She needs those four walls of the school though. She needs to be with her friends. She needs to be in the school, but they’re requiring masks all day and that’s an issue for her with her anxiety,” said Michelle Mansell.

Mansell’s daughter should soon be starting 6th grade at Eagle View Middle School, but considering her health and wellbeing, a cyber school may have to take its place.

“If we do a cyber school because of having to wear the mask — because she can’t do that — then I’m going to have to quit my day job so that I can stay home with her, make sure that she’s logged on, doing the work like she’s supposed to,” Mansell said.

Her daughter has an IEP, or Individualized Education Program because of reading comprehension and speech issues.

“Having that one one connection or that class level connection, is really incredilbly important. We know that from research,” said Chris Lilienthal, assistant director of communications for the Pennsylvania State Edcuation Association.

Lilienthal says under the law, all students should receive the same quality of education, whether in school or virtually. “No matter what setting students are in, we need to be cognizant of that and our educators take that responsibility very seriously.”

Mansell knows there are medical accomodations, but she doesn’t want a maskless student to become a distraction either.

“They’ll have mask breaks. They have lunch, but any other time they have to wear those masks and that’s distracting, hard to breathe,” Mansell said. “They’re supposed to wear them on the school buses, so it becomes what’s best for my child.”

Mansell says she has until the July 21 to make a decision about her daughter’s education and her own career.