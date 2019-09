HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A concrete truck traveling on U.S. 22 spilled concrete in the right eastbound lane for about six miles between Route 39 and Zion Church Road in West Hanover Township, police said.

The spill happened around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the truck operator unintentionally released the cement chute. PennDOT and private organizations were cleaning the spill.