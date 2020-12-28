Conscious Gaming’s announces ‘PlayPause,’ internet-based gambling self-exclusion tool

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Conscious Gaming and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced the deployment of “PlayPause,” an innovative self-exclusion tool for internet-based gambling. The tool was created to strengthen the U.S. gaming industry’s responsible gaming programs.

“Pennsylvania is pleased to be the first jurisdiction to join the PlayPause program,” says Elizabeth Lanza, Director of the Office of Compulsive and Problem Gambling of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. “By integrating with this solution, the industry and regulators can increase wellbeing efforts and advance the effectiveness of self-exclusion.”

The PlayPause solution will:

Expand the protective self-exclusion bubble so that as players move from state to state, the protection that they have asked for can also move with them.

Enable consumers to self-exclude across multiple states to prevent the incidence of simply crossing a state line and continuing to gamble.

Empower operators to strengthen responsible gaming programs – and make more data-driven decisions – with greater insights into players that have already self-excluded in one state but need to be recognized and protected if/when they seek to play in another jurisdiction.

Streamline the administrative burden and eliminate the silos associated with maintaining numerous separate state-operated self-exclusion databasess

This first deployment of PlayPause is being made available at no cost to operators and regulators via Conscious Gaming, a new non-profit organization established by GeoComply.

For more information visit PlayPause, and Conscious Gaming.