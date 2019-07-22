Construction on Route 322 to replace water main

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Construction begins Monday to upgrade a water line in Dauphin County that has been around since the 1950s. The cost of the project is approximately $2.2 million.

The water main line brings water to 20,000 people in Dauphin and Lebanon counties. Pennsylvania American Water said their goal is to provide clean, reliable drinking water for years to come.

“This major water main replacement project supports our commitment to delivering clean, reliable drinking water to our customers and helps ensure reliable water service and enhanced fire protection for our customers for years to come,” said Pennsylvania American Water senior manager of operations Jon Prawdzik.

There are going to be some growing pains in the short term. Construction crews recently began installing the new water main line on Route 322. The goal is to install 8,000 feet of new piping for the water main.

Construction is going to take over 1.4 miles of Route 322 from Lucy Avenue and Bullfrog Valley Road (near the Hershey Lodge) to Hockersville Drive and Fishburn Road (near Karns). Construction is taking place overnight Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

In addition to road delays, many may experience water issues. There are 20,000 Pennsylvania American water customers in Dauphin and Lebanon counties that may experience discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure.

If you experience issues or want more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.

The project is expected to wrap up in the fall, weather permitting.