Construction starts for State Archives Building

Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction has begun for the new State Archives Building in Harrisburg.

It’s happening along Sixth Street. The project was delayed for two months due to Covid-19 restrictions. Now, officials say it’s back on schedule.

If you drive by the site — you’ll see that crews are prepping the area. Construction is expected to be done by early June of 2022.

