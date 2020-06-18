Construction starts for State Archives Building

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction has begun for the new State Archives Building in Harrisburg.
It’s happening along Sixth Street. The project was delayed for two months due to Covid-19 restrictions. Now, officials say it’s back on schedule.
If you drive by the site — you’ll see that crews are prepping the area. Construction is expected to be done by early June of 2022.
