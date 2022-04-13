HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A major road construction project continues along a stretch of 2nd Street in Harrisburg. The goal? To turn that part into two-way traffic and improve safety for pedestrians. abc27’s Mark Hall spoke with city officials on Wednesday with an update.

The construction is ongoing and scheduled to be finished towards the end of 2002. It is taking place between Forster and Division Streets. The project is part of Vision Zero, an initiative to make the city safer. Plus, it will not only make it easier to get in and around the city, but also give downtown businesses a boost.

The traffic lights at Verbeke, Reilly, and Kelker Streets will all be replaced with roundabouts. Also, new ADA compliant ramps will be placed at every intersection and there will be new, brighter street lights posts. However, there will not be a bike lane.

Plus, about 70 parking spots would be eliminated with the new design. City officials are asking everything to be patient for the improvements will be well worth it.

“We have had a lot of accidents and fatalities involving bikes, cars, and trucks. We are trying to reduce that and what this does is make 2nd Steet a two way, and reduce the speed, and make it a two way going north and south into the city, and give an opportunity for residents in the area to make growth in their homes,” said the project manager, Percy Bullock.

The construction should end in late-October or in November of this year.