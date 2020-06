HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Construction is underway at the Bethesda Women’s Mission in Harrisburg.

The women’s shelter annex building on Forster Street will be demolished. They are building a brand new 18,400 square-foot, four-story shelter with 51 beds.

The project also includes outdoor space, security fencing, and off-street parking.

The total cost of the project is $4.2 million.

The mission provides shelter and long-term recovery for women, many who have been abused.