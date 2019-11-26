Contaminant found in water at HIA exceeds recommended levels

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Water stations are set up for people at Harrisburg International Airport after testing showed a contaminant exceeded recommended levels.

The airport, which tests for PFAS every two weeks, submitted updated water tests Monday.

According to the Department of Environmental Protection, PFAS are man-made chemicals, resistant to heat, water, and oil, and are often used in cookware, clothing and other products. The CDC says they may affect growth and behavior in children, lower a woman’s chance of getting pregnant, increase the risk of cancer, among other health effects.

“We have found elevated levels of these controlled substances which reached a point that it required a health advisory,” said Timothy Edwards, Executive Director of Harrisburg International Airport.

The airport notified the DEP after the results came back, the middle of this month. Water with PFAS levels of 70 parts per trillion is acceptable according to the DEP, and the airport found 168 parts per trillion in its latest test.

“We have a series of underground groundwater wells, and we shut down the well that was affected, that had the higher levels,” Edwards said.

According to airport officials, it will take around 10 days to get the results of the latest water samples. There is no boil water advisory or restriction on drinking water, but they’ve put up water stations around the airport with advisories for travelers.

“We are in the process of permitting a filtration system, which will hopefully filter out these man-made chemicals,” Edwards said.

The DEP says it’s reviewing that application until permanent treatment for all of the airport’s wells are permitted and can be installed.

According to airport officials, this is the third time this has happened at the airport in the last six years.