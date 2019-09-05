Controversial risk assessment tool approved for PA judge use

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing voted 7-2 to approve a controversial risk assessment tool designed to help county judges determine sentences and divert low-level offenders into alternative sentencing programs.

The tool would assist judges in determining which defendants are unlikely to be violent re-offenders.

Critics note that the use of discriminatory data could expand prison ranks and that it further discriminates against minorities who are disproportionately policed.

The vote comes nine years after lawmakers ordered it to curb Pennsylvania’s then-rising prison population by using alternative forms of punishment for offenders who aren’t threats to public safety.

The commission said that the risk-assessment tool could lead to increased sentencing alternatives and more limited use of probation.

The tool will start to be utilized in 2020

The Associated Press contributed to this report.