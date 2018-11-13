Convenience delivery service to expand in Pennsylvania, add 500 jobs

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) - Online convenience store and home delivery service GoPuff will bring over 500 new jobs to Pennsylvania over the next three years, the company and Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.​​​​​​

GoPuff plans to build a new headquarters in Philadelphia and launch 10 new warehouse operations Allegheny, Chester, Dauphin, Lackawanna, and Philadelphia counties.

Six existing warehouse operations will be expanded.

Wolf's office said the new headquarters will provide over 150 new, full-time jobs, while the new and expanded warehouses will create about 400 jobs.

The company currently has about 125 employees at its Philadelphia headquarters.

GoPuff offers home delivery of snacks, drinks, alcohol, and thousands of other items from its warehouses.

The company currently operates in 48 markets across 21 states and the District of Columbia, and it plans to expand to about 60 locations by the end of the year.