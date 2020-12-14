Cork & Fork offers “Snow Globe” outdoor dining in Harrisburg and Camp Hill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Cork & Fork in Harrisburg and Camp Hill will be offering what they call “snow globes” for dining guests to eat in as the temperatures drop.

The heated individual dining pods can fit from four to six guests and are sanitized between each group for safety.

“Being that is almost Christmas, and December we were a little concerned that the weather would turn to a way that wouldn’t allow us to continue our outdoor seating,” says Beth Taylor, who works for Cork & Fork operations. “We have been playing around with ideas before even knowing the further restrictions were coming.”

There is a reservation fee that will go directly to staff working in the kitchen and out on the floor.