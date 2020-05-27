Midstate lawmaker tests positive for Covid-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Coronavirus has made its way to the state Capitol.

Rep. Andrew Lewis (R-Dauphin) said on Wednesday he tested positive for Covid-19 on May 20. He had suffered mild, flu-like symptoms and was tested on May 18. It came back affirmative two days later.

In a statement, Lewis said, “I immediately began self-isolation protocol and contacted the House of Representatives, and our caucus Human Resources department. My last day in the Capitol was Thursday, May 14. I can confirm every member or staff member who met the criteria for exposure was immediately contacted and required to self-isolate for 14 days from their date of possible exposure.”

Also required to quarantine because of proximity to Lewis, ABC27 has learned, were fellow Republican Representatives Frank Ryan and Russ Diamond, both of Lebanon County.

Their self-imposed quarantine ends tomorrow and both said they have not had symptoms but have also not been tested. They were notified by a caucus email that they had come in contact with an infected person although Lewis was not named.

The contact with Lewis happened on May 14, one day before a Reopen PA rally organized by Diamond. He was a featured speaker and stood just above hundreds of ralliers, many of whom were not practicing social distancing or wearing masks.

Diamond said he is anxious to return to the Capitol and will have more to say Thursday when his two weeks come to an end. Diamond has also eschewed mask-wearing during the pandemic calling it unnecessary.

The caucus-ordered quarantine has been shrouded in secrecy. Few people knew of the reason behind the lawmaker’s absence from the House floor this week. House Democrats expressed outrage that they weren’t notified even though their members had attended committee meetings and shared the floor with Lewis and the others now in quarantine.

Many wondered if they came in contact with Lewis and question why they, too, weren’t notified to quarantine.

Lewis did say privacy was a priority for him. “Out of respect for my family, and those who I may have exposed, I chose to keep my positive case private. Now that I have fully recovered and completed the quarantine as required by the Department of Health, I feel now is the appropriate time to share this information with the public and my constituents. I look forward to being a resource in sharing my experiences with COVID-19 and helping our community navigate this crisis together. I feel very fortunate to report I suffered only mild symptoms, a fever that lasted roughly 24 hours, and a brief cough. I feel completely fine and I look forward to fully resuming my duties to the people of the 105th district.”