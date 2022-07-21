HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are on the scene and continue investigating a crash that occurred early Thursday morning in the city of Harrisburg.

The coroner was also called to the scene of the accident in the area of North 17th and Regina Streets. Emergency dispatch says the call came in around 2:30 a.m. abc27’s Taylor Tosheff is on the scene.

She says the on-scene crew confirmed a pickup truck was on its side and a tow truck was brought in to help clear the street. Another vehicle could also be seen with damage to the front of it. It was towed from the scene.

As of 6:40 a.m., police have the road blocked off and it has not yet been determined how long it will be until it reopens for traffic to resume as normal. The truck is still taking up most of the street.

abc27’s Tosheff remains on the scene and will continue to provide live updates throughout the morning.