Coroner IDs man fatally shot in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Dauphin County coroner has released the name of a 21-year-old man shot and killed in the city Wednesday evening.

Jason Hill died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, Coroner Graham Hetrick said after an autopsy Thursday. Hetrick ruled the death a homicide.

The shooting occurred in the 500 block of Curtin Street just before 5 p.m.

Police said they responded to a report of a traffic accident and found Hill suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and pronounced deceased.

Police have announced no arrests or suspects.

Anyone with information should call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.

Credible tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $2,000.