Coroner identifies two dead in murder, suicide outside Susquehanna Township movie theater

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were found dead in what the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office is calling a murder-suicide.

The coroner has identified the bodies as Kelly Kearn, 40, and Julian Kearn, 49.

The District Attorney Fran Chardo believes the couple was married at one time but have since been separated. Chardo believes that Julian Kearn shot Kelly and then himself.

It was found that Julian Kearn posted a suicide note on his Facebook.

The incident happened in the parking lot of Regal Cinemas in Susquehanna Township around 8:45 p.m. Monday.

The theater was open the entire time and no one there was injured.

Police say when officers arrived, a man and a woman were found dead on the ground from apparent gunshot wounds.

Chardo said that Kelly is from West shore and Julian is from Florida.

Police said there were no officers on duty at the movie theater as there often are during big events or on the weekends.