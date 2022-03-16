DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A coroner is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on PA 147 northbound between (Beginning of PA – 147) and Peters Mountain Road in Reed Township. One person has died as a result of the accident.

Perry County is assisting at the scene. As of Wednesday morning, the condition of the other vehicle passengers is unknown.

All lanes are closed. Motorists should take an alternate route for their morning commute. It is unknown at this time when the PA 147 will open.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.