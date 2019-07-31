Correctional officers suspended amid probes of alleged abuse

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Several Dauphin County correctional officers have been suspended without pay pending the results of two investigations, county officials confirmed Wednesday.

A county spokesperson would not say how many staff members were suspended and would not explain why the staffers were not getting paid.

The suspensions follow the death of 21-year-old Ty’rique Riley. Family members say they believe he was beaten while in the custody of Dauphin County.

The attorney for 24-year-old Jarrett Lehman says her client was beaten by several correctional officers and a Harrisburg police officer at the booking center.

Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick said he continues to wait on autopsy results and may release some information next week.

Sources tell abc27 Harrisburg police officer Christopher Mackie is on desk duty pending results of an investigation into his alleged involvement in Lehman’s beating.