Correctional program holds cooking demo at the PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) - The Department of Corrections Culinary Arts Program held a cooking demonstration on Saturday, during the final hours of the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Chef and instructor, Todd Lewis, along with a graduate of the inmate program prepared a dish as part of the PA Preferred Culinary Connection.

The three culinary arts programs at Pennsylvania's state corrections facilities have provided career training to hundreds of inmates over the years, helping them gain employment in the food service industry.

"It feels very rewarding," remarks Chef Todd Lewis, an instructor at the department of corrections. "I've actually had many guys who have come to me and told me over the years that it's the first time their family has told them they are proud of them-- that they actually have accomplished something."

Chef Lewis cooked up cheese, leak, and mushroom bread pudding.