Cosmetology experts come together to bring expo and networking event to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s an event to help people of all ages start a new career or enhance their current business.

Teenagers, young adults and business owners from around the region gathered for the first annual Juss Barber and Beauty Networking Expo and Hair Showcase at the Colonial Park Mall.

The main goal is to help educate and inspire diverse hair, nail and other cosmetology professionals to improve their skills and introduce potential students to career opportunities.

“Not only are we coming off of the pandemic, and for anyone in the beauty or service industry it has been extremely hard during this time if there is no one in your chair then you are not making any money,” event organizer Christopher Harris said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The expo also provided ideas to help businesses recover financially from the impact of the pandemic.