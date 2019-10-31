Counties told judge’s ruling doesn’t alter election protocol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s state elections agency is telling counties to handle next week’s election as they normally would, despite a judge’s ruling that votes on a victims’ rights constitutional amendment referendum can’t be tallied or certified while a lawsuit is pending.

The Department of State wrote county elections officials Thursday to say the agency doesn’t expect them to take any action regarding the proposed amendment.

Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler granted an injunction Wednesday, saying the amendment would have immediate, profound and irreversible consequences for the rights of accused and the criminal justice system.

The Department of State says it will handle any action needed to comply with Ceisler’s decision.

The attorney general’s office plans to appeal Ceisler’s ruling to the state Supreme Court.

