Counting mail-in ballots continues to delay election results

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The tedious process of counting mail-in ballots continues to delay final results from Tuesday’s election.

At least 27 counties have finished counting mail-in ballots.

Dauphin County elections officials started counting their mail-in ballots Thursday. They say the process will take some time.

Dauphin County was the only county in the Midstate to receive an extension on the due date. Bureau of Election director Jerry Feaser says not only will the extension impact local races but statewide races too.

“It will impact it significantly because it will further delay the results being finalized and it really has created a lot of confusion as I’ve been going around to the polls and talked to voters,” Feaser said.

Dauphin County voters cast more than 33,000 mail-in ballots in Tuesday’s primary. This was the first election Pennsylvania voters could vote by mail without an excuse.

Cumberland County officials say more than 31,000 mail-in and absentee ballots were cast.

“We began counting on Wednesday morning after the Primary Election,” said Bethany Salzarulo, Cumberland County Bureau of Elections Director. “The process is very detail-oriented beginning with the verification of the voter’s declaration, comparing it to the registered absentee and mail-in voter file, and then the ballots are counted.”

1.8 million Pennsylvanians applied. That’s 17 times greater than the number of absentee ballots during 2016’s Presidential Primary.

County officials have eight days after the Primary Election to complete the count of mail-in and absentee ballots. The count must be completed by, Wednesday, June 10.