Country superstar Alan Jackson plans stop in Hershey

Posted: Jan 14, 2019 12:18 PM EST

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) - Country music star Alan Jackson will perform at the Giant Center in Hershey on May 18. 

 

Jackson's nearly 30-year career include hits "Here in the Real World," "Chattahoochee," and "Gone Country." 

 

Singer William Michael Morgan will also perform at the concert. His debut single, "I Met a Girl," spent nine weeks on the Billboard charts in 2016. 

 

Tickets for the concert start at $39.99 prior to processing fees. They go on sale on Friday. 

 

 

