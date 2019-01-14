Country superstar Alan Jackson plans stop in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) - Country music star Alan Jackson will perform at the Giant Center in Hershey on May 18.
Jackson's nearly 30-year career include hits "Here in the Real World," "Chattahoochee," and "Gone Country."
Singer William Michael Morgan will also perform at the concert. His debut single, "I Met a Girl," spent nine weeks on the Billboard charts in 2016.
Tickets for the concert start at $39.99 prior to processing fees. They go on sale on Friday.