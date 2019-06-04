Couple assaulted man who asked them to move car, police say

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ana Alicea Solis, left, and Carlos Puello-Montanez

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- A Harrisburg couple is charged after they assaulted a man in a restaurant parking lot, police said.

Ana Alicea Solis, 25, is charged with simple assault and Carlos Puello-Montanez, 31, is charged with simple assault and terroristic threats regarding the May 19 incident, Swatara Township police said in a news release.

The victim said he asked Alicea Solis if she could move her vehicle so that he could get into his. He told police that Alicea Solis exited her vehicle, started hitting him, then retrieved a baseball bat and swung it at him. He said he was able to block the bat with hand.

Puello-Montanez and Alicea Solis then punched the victim in the side of the head, and Puello- Montanez threatened to kill the man and his family, police said.

Puello-Montanez and Alicea Solis left the parking lot before officers arrived, but police said they located the vehicle still occupied by the couple. They said a 3-year-old child was on Puello-Montanez's lap in the passenger seat, and there was no safety seat anywhere in the vehicle.