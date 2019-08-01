Couple charged with animal cruelty for dog with ‘visibly protruding bones’

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Halifax residents are charged with animal cruelty and neglect after their dog was found to be 20 to 30 pounds underweight and “sickly looking,” police said.

State police in Lykens said the dog had visibly protruding bones, open sores on his legs, and smelled of urine. Troopers were contacted after the dog was given to a rescue shelter on June 12, according to a news release.

Police identified the dog’s owners as 51-year-old Jeffrey Levan and 33-year-old Amber Levan.

The news release describes the dog as a golden/Labrador. It is in the care of a veterinarian and has been put on a feeding treatment to slowly and safely gain weight, police said.