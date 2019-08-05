Couple claimed emaciated dog had cancer, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A police officer charged with neglecting a severely underweight dog initially told investigators the animal had cancer, police said in charging documents.

Jeffrey Levan, 51, and his wife, 33-year-old Amber Levan, of Halifax, are each charged with one count of cruelty to animals and two counts of neglect of animals.

Jeffrey Levan is a police officer for Highspire and Amber Levan works at the Dauphin County Judicial Center, sources told ABC27 News.

According to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Lykens, the dog was in the care of a sitter while the Levans were on a vacation in June. While at the sitter’s home, someone noticed the dog’s condition and reported it.

Police said when they spoke to Jeffrey Levan by phone June 12, he said “Bruno” has cancer and has been losing weight for several months. He later said the dog had not been to a veterinarian in over a year and he had no documentation of Bruno’s condition.

The couple’s veterinarian provided records that showed Bruno received shots as a puppy in March 2013 but was never brought back for another appointment.

When police spoke to the couple at their home on June 16, both said they believed Bruno might have cancer but acknowledged they did not seek medical care, the complaint states.

A veterinarian who examined Bruno after he was seized by police said the dog was 20-30 pounds underweight but had no other medical condition or disease.

The sitter told police she was advised by Jeffrey Levan to feed Bruno just one 13.2-ounce can of wet dog food each day, according to the complaint.

Bruno is in the care of One Dog at a Time animal rescue and has been able to gain weight, police said.

To donate to One Dog at a Time, visit the organization’s website or Facebook page.