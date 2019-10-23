Court to weigh in on a challenge to victims’ rights amendment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A challenge to a victims’ rights constitutional amendment will be the subject of a court hearing Wednesday.

This all stems from a lawsuit that was filed by the ACLU on behalf of the League of Women Voters. They have several objections to the ballot question on the Marsy’s Law amendment.

The Marsy’s Law amendment proposes to expand the rights of crime victims. It would be added to the state constitution that crime victims have the right to be notified about, attend, and weigh in during plea hearings, sentencing, and parole proceedings.

But the state’s League of Women Voters believes those changes should be considered as a separate amendment. They also object to the ballot question itself, saying that it does not adequately summarize the amendment.

The State Government spent two million dollars preparing the question for the vote on November 5. It has already passed in the State House and Senate.

The Pennsylvania Secretary of State wants the court to deny the request to stop this ballot question from going forward.

This hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at the Commonwealth Court. ABC27 will be following this story and let you know what is decided.