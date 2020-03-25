COVID-19 Guidance: For pet owners

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, a resident wearing mask walks her dogs in Beijing. Pet cats and dogs cannot pass the new coronavirus on to humans, but they can test positive for low levels of the pathogen if they catch it from their owners. That’s the conclusion of Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department after a dog in quarantine tested weak positive for the virus Feb. 27, Feb. 28 and March 2, using the canine’s nasal and oral cavity samples. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania recognizes that pets are a significant part of our families and communities so plans should be in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that dogs and cats do not contract or transmit the novel coronavirus, it is not a zoonotic disease. There is no evidence of cats, dogs, or other companion animals becoming infected with COVID-19.

Pet owners are encouraged to buy pet food and supplies as they normally would, without stockpiling so that all pet owners can continue to have reliable access. Pet food manufacturers and distributors are considered life-sustaining businesses and can remain operational but should practice social distancing and review best practices for grocery stores and delivery networks. The department encourages pet owners to reach out to neighbors who may be experiencing hardships during COVID-19 mitigation and help as able, while practicing social distancing.

Pet owners that may experience hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic can consider seeking long-term foster care.

A list of pet food pantries is available at agriculture.pa.gov/covid.

The PA Department of Agriculture has sourced the following guidelines to help pet owners protect both themselves and their pets during the COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Pet owners should follow these key points:

Identify a family member or friend who can care for pets if someone in the household becomes ill.

Have crates, food, and extra supplies on hand for quick movement of pets. • Practice social distancing when walking or exercising pets.

If your pets have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, it is recommended to give them a bath and limit contact with anyone under quarantine.

Pet owners are reminded to wash hands frequently throughout the day with hot water and soap for a minimum of 20 seconds.

Be sure all vaccines are up to date in the event boarding becomes necessary. o Have proof of current vaccinations.

If you do not have paperwork, contact your veterinarian for records (a digital copy on a mobile device is acceptable proof).

Failure to have proof of current vaccinations could result in your dog needing revaccinating.

Ensure medications are documented with dosages and administration directions, including the prescription and the contact information for your veterinarian.

Pets should have identification: collar with dog license and rabies tag or any other vanity style tag with owner information. Information can also be placed on the pet’s cage depending, on the type of pet.

Place a list of pets in the home on your front door for emergency responders. Include a description of each animal, location in-home or on the property, and any other pertinent information specific to each animal.

Additional resources: