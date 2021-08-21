Craft brewers take to the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg to help further industry

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PA Flavor returned to Harrisburg this weekend for its event at the Farm Show Complex.

After being canceled last year because of the pandemic, the event features local craft breweries and restaurants from Pennsylvania to serve their best beers and food.

It not only helps get the word out to people about businesses they might not have heard of but it also benefits a scholarship fund.

“It helps further the education of people in the hospitality industry,” Pa. Restaurant & Lodging Association’s Heidi Howard said. “Creating a new crop of people to work in the industry and to hopefully help with the staffing issues.”

The event also hosted a vaccination clinic for anyone who didn’t receive a COVID-19 shot that still wanted one.