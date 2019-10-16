Fatal crash on I-81 near Grantville; road reopened

UPDATE: 7:30 a.m. both sides of I-81 are now open.

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM)– Both south and northbound lanes were closed on Interstate 81 near Grantville after a fatal crash involving at least two tractor-trailers.

PennDOT said lanes were are closed between exit 80 for PA 743 Grantville/Hershey and exit 89 for I-78 East Allentown.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday near exit 85 in the northbound lanes in East Hanover Township.

PennDOT said it involved at least two tractor-trailers and a car. At least one person was flown to the hospital.

According to PennDOT, the accident was fatal. There has not been information released on the deceased yet.