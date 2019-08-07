Crash closes I-81 South at Hershey, Manada Hill

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A series of crashes has closed a section of Interstate 81 north of Harrisburg.

All southbound lanes are closed between Exit 80 for Grantville and Hershey and Exit 77 for Hershey and Manada Hill, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT traffic cameras show jackknifed tractor-trailers at mile markers 77 and 79. There is a long backlog on the highway.

Northbound traffic is backed up for a third crash at mile marker 73, a mile north of the Linglestown/Paxtonia exit. A fourth accident was reported near mile marker 74.

No additional details were immediately available.