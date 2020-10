HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPDATE: PennDOT says the crash is now cleared, but there are some residual delays while traffic gets back to a normal pattern.

An accident on Interstate 83 Southbound between the Colonial Park and Union Deposit exists is causing major traffic delays Monday morning.

A crash is closing I-83 southbound between the Colonial Park and Union Deposit Road exits in Dauphin County. Avoid the area if possible! @abc27News #27Daybreak pic.twitter.com/yj9k8Dsm0A — Ali Lanyon (@AliLanyonABC27) October 26, 2020

Pennsylvania State Police is on scene assisting with the crash. PennDOT says a tow truck is on the way to clear the crash. They hope to have the scene cleared and the highway re-opened by 9 A.M.