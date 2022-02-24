HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed part of Cameron Street in Harrisburg.

The multi-vehicle crash on US 22 eastbound between ELMERTON AV, WILDWOOD PARK DR, and CAMERON ST. All lanes were closed for a period of time.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

According to an eyewitness, one person was taken from the scene on a stretcher.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story, stay in the know with abc27 on-air and online for the latest.