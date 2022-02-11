CLEARED: Crash closes section of I-83 North in Harrisburg

UPDATE: As of 8pm, the crash has been cleared and all lanes have reopened.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down a portion of Interstate 83 in Harrisburg.

According to PennDOT, there is a multi-vehicle crash on I-83 northbound between Exit 45: PAXTON ST and Exit 46A: I-283 SOUTH TO I-76 TURNPIKE – AIRPORT/LANCASTER. All lanes closed

No word on any injuries or fatalities at this time.

There is also a traffic disruption in the southbound lanes by Exit 45 due to rubbernecking and motorists seeing what is happening in the northbound lanes.