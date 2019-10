HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There is a crash on I-81 southbound 1.4 miles south of Exit 65: US 11/15 North and South, Marysville/Enola.

There is a lane restriction.

Earlier there was an incident on I-81 southbound 2.4 miles north of Exit 61: PA 944 – Wertzville Road which has now been cleared but there are residual delays.