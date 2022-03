HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle crash on I-81 northbound .9 miles south of Exit 61: PA 944 – WERTZVILLE ROAD has closed a lane causing a traffic disruption Wednesday morning.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

As of now, it is unknown when traffic will resume as normal. Police, emergency response, and PennDOT crews are on the scene as of 7:45 a.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.