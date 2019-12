HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes are closed on Paxton Street between 13th and 19th Streets due to an overturned vehicle.

It’s reported that a vehicle was hauling a dumpster when it hit the bridge causing it to overturn.

Lanes eastbound and westbound are closed. It’s is unclear when the roads will reopen.

There is no word of any injuries.

They’re trying to tow it away now.