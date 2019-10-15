Crashed plane in Susquehanna River to be removed

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – After a small plane crash-landed into the Susquehanna River resulting in two minor injuries Oct. 4, it has been stuck in the water since.

Anglin Aircraft Recovery Services says they anticipate removing the plane mid-to-late Wednesday afternoon.

The weather calls for rain but the company states that light rain should not be a problem in removing the plane from waters.

The plan is to approach the plane by boat, rig the small plane to it, and have a chopper take the plane to Harrisburg International Airport for disassembly.

When asked about the logistic difficulty of the removal, they said it is a “routine job.”