Crashed plane removed from Susquehanna River

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A small plane has been removed from the Susquehanna River where it crash-landed nearly two weeks ago.

The Piper PA-46 was removed Wednesday afternoon by a helicopter from Anglin Aircraft Recovery Services then flown to Harrisburg International Airport for disassembly.

The plane’s owner, Barjack Aviation, LLC, of Florida, was obligated to pay for the aircraft’s removal.

The plane was headed from New York to HIA on Oct. 4 when it ran into engine trouble and went into shallow water about half a mile north of Three Mile Island. A man and woman on board had only minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating the crash.

