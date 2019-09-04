Creators of brewery set to open in 2020 create collaborative beer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – We have an update on the opening of the state’s first African American-run brewery in Dauphin County.

The owners say the planned opening is early 2020. The three Harrisburg friends behind Harris Family Brewery say the location will be in Allison Hill. In the meantime, they’ve collaborated with Boneshire Brew Works on a beer you can buy now. It’s called Harrishire.

“It’s an applewood smoked stout coming in around 7.3% alcohol. It’s a smoky stout, but not overly smoky,” said Timothy White, co-owner of the future Harris Family Brewery.

You can buy the beer at three different places, Boneshire Brew Works, Crawdaddys, and the Midtown Tavern.