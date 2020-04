HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple crews are currently battling an apartment fire that started around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The fire is at the Towne House Apartments on Boas Street, in Harrisburg.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Crews are battling a fire at the Towne House Apartments in Harrisburg. Dispatchers say the call came in at 3:53am. Residents are on Boas St wearing masks @abc27News pic.twitter.com/d8MbzfGooW — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaABC27) April 14, 2020

Multiple departments, including West Shore & Progress, are here assisting the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire. No word yet on cause pic.twitter.com/P178JJwI2x — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaABC27) April 14, 2020

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.