Crews battle townhouse fire in Derry Township

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple crews responded to a large townhouse fire in Dauphin County.

The fire was on the 1100 block of Draymore Court in Derry Township. Neighbors said it started before 4 a.m. Monday.

Approximately 100 emergency responders were on the scene to aid in the firefighting efforts. Firewalls between the homes are being credited for containing the fire.

Hershey Fire Department says all residents made it out safely, but it is not yet known how many people are displaced.

Three homes total were involved and one collapsed on itself but it is still unclear which home the fire started in.

The fire is out but crews are still searching for hotspots. The fire marshal is investigating.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.